As of 7am Monday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s. Clouds increase during the day, becoming partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs again warmer than average, in the upper 80s. Sky will be partly cloudy tonight with morning lows in the low 60s.

Afternoon rain and storms for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and it’s back to sunshine Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.