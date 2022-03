As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is fair with temps in the mid 40s to low 50s. Clouds increase during the day with warm temps in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday for the potential for severe storms. These storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, large hail, and a few tornados.