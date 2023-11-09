Thursday afternoon update: It was another unseasonably warm day, as afternoon high temperatures climbed to near 80 degrees. Clouds will be increasing going into tonight, with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 50s. A cold front sweeps through Friday, with a few showers arriving during the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out near 50. The weekend is expected to be rainy and colder due to a wedge setting up. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s. Lows drop to the 30s Sunday night and Monday night. Highs will start to moderate into the mid to upper 60s by the end of next week with the return of rain.