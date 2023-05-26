Expect increasing clouds today with below-average temperatures in the mid-70s. Showers roll in overnight, with temperatures bottoming out in the low 50s. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of the CSRA from 11 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Sunday. Northerly winds could gust up to 35 mph. A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Saturday for heavy rain and gusty winds. It will also be much cooler, with temperatures struggling to reach the low 60s. Showers linger on Sunday, with highs back into the low 70s. Memorial Day is looking dry, with temperatures in the mid 70s. As we head into the remainder of next week, we will continue to have rain chances, but the big story will be the warmup as temperatures rebound to the 80s.