As of 7am Friday: Sky is cloudy with light showers and temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ll keep it cloudy and cool today with highs in the mid 70s. Another cold front moves through Saturday afternoon and will bring a few showers and storms with highs warming into the low 80s. The front stalls out for Sunday giving us scattered showers and storms during the day with highs in the low 80s.