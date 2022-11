As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see clouds decreasing during the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Thanksgiving Day looks partly sunny with an isolated shower. Highs Thursday in the mid 60s.

An storm system will bring a good chance for rain into the CSRA for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain totals from Friday and Saturday could reach .25″-.75″