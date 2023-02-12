6PM Sunday- It was a very wet weekend with 1-3″ of rainfall, and isolated spots nearing 4.” There is still a blanket of clouds across the CSRA with gusty winds up to 20 mph, but as we go into the rest of the evening there will be changes. Clouds will clear, winds will settle, and temperatures will drop to the mid 30s. Expect a cold Monday morning with sunshine back! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The sun sticks around for Valentine’s Day morning but then clouds will return in the evening. Temperatures will stay mild for now, but then quickly warm into the mid 70s on Wednesday ahead of our next system. Strong storms will impact the deep south Thursday, with rain moving in for us at night. The system will lose a lot of its strength, so as of now just scattered showers are expected through Friday morning. After that, temperatures will drop back to below average over the weekend with sunshine.