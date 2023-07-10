6PM Monday- The work week started out very wet and gloomy with 2-3″ of rain recorded in parts of Richmond, Aiken, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties. We had Areal Flood Advisories earlier this afternoon, but now all flood alerts have ended and we aren’t seeing a single drop of rain! The cold front is pushing towards the south, bringing the clouds and rain with it. Skies are clearing now with temperatures in the low 70s to low 80s.

Overnight, patchy fog will develop with temperatures in the upper 60s. After the fog dissipates around 8AM, there will be plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday. Temperatures will be much warmer than they were today, but still below average. Expect upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

We will keep it dry and sunny through Thursday night, with the heat climbing rapidly. Mid to upper 90s will return Thursday through next week with the heat index well into the triple digits. There will also be isolated to scattered storms starting at the end of this week and continuing into next week.