As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light rain in our southern lying counties. Temps this morning are in the mid to upper 50s to our north, and mid to upper 60s to our south. Sky will gradually become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front swings through Saturday, but no rain, just breezy winds and sunshine.