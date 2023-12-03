Sunday Morning Update: Clouds continue to blanket the skies of the CSRA today with light rain scattered about our southern counties. As a cold front moves through today, there’s a chance of some light showers in the early afternoon hours, but overall we’re looking at a warm, cloudy day with clearing overnight. With winds coming from the south-southwest, temperatures will remain above average, climbing into the mid 70s. Winds will become breezy this afternoon with gusts between 20-25mph. Sunshine and more seasonable temps return with the start of the new work week!