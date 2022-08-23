(WJBF) – It seems like forever since we’ve last seen the sun! We are socked into the clouds thanks to a stalled front just to our north, much of the rain has remained to our west, that will be changing over the next few days as we’ll see a better chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms starting tomorrow…of course that means the clouds will still be here! We might be able to get a quick look at the sun midday tomorrow. We’ll continue this trend for the next several days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 72

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 88 Rain chance: 40%

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 85 Rain chance: 50%