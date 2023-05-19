We are wrapping up the week on a dreary note with clouds sticking around. We warm back up into the 80s this weekend, with additional rain and storm chances as a cold front impacts the area. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for portions of the CSRA on Saturday. The primary threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. More showers and storms are on tap Sunday into Monday, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The remainder of the week calls for a few chances of isolated showers, with temperatures below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.