As of 8am: Sky is mostly cloudy with a few light showers. We’ll continue to see a cloudy sky with a few showers until around 3pm this afternoon. Clouds hang around for the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for tonight with morning lows in the low 40s.

Friday looks partly sunny and we’ll see a small chance for an isolated shower with highs in the upper 50s.