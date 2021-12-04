Cloudier Skies Continue, Until We See Rain!

As of 5PM Saturday- Today was another warm day! We will reach the mid 70s, but also saw a few clouds. These clouds will likely stick around until we get the rainfall expected later in the week. Tonight will be above average as well, with lows in the mid 40s. The warm and dry weather continues for the next couple days as well.

We have a big change coming Tuesday. We will finally have some showers on and off Tuesday evening through Friday. These days will also be mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures will be in the 60s instead of 70s. By the weekend, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will warm back up.