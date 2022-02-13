Cloud in a Jar – Jenna’s Science Corner Episode 1

For this episode of Jenna’s Science Corner, we are going to make a cloud in a jar! It is super easy and a great way to teach kids how clouds form in the sky.

For this experiment you will need:

A glass jar – represents our atmosphere

Metal lid for the jar – represents the sky

Hairspray – represents air particles

A few ice cubes – represents cold air

Boiling water – represents water vapor

Step 1: Pour the boiling water into the glass jar, about 1/3 of the way.

Step 2: Put the metal lid on the jar, and then place the ice cubes on top. Wait about a minute. You’ll see the glass get steamy.

Step 3: Remove the lid with ice cubes and spray a bit of hairspray into the jar. Quickly put the lid and ice cubes back on the jar. Wait another minute.

Step 4: When it looks like your cloud is starting to form in the jar, you can remove the lid and ice cubes, and look at what happens! You should see a cloud emerges from the jar. (Of course it’s not going to be as big or fluffy as the ones we see in the sky!)

The Science behind the experiment: This experiment works because it replicates what really happens in our atmosphere. We have water vapor all around us, and when the sun heats it up at the surface, it rises and evaporates. Once it gets really high in the sky, it encounters cold air. This allows it to condense, but in order for that condensation to happen, we need condensation nuclei. These are air particles floating around in the atmosphere, such as dust, dirt, pollen, etc. The water vapor attaches onto these particles and then forms into water droplets. The water droplets move around and collide with each other, growing bigger, and then eventually forming into a cloud!

If you have a science experiment you want to see, message @JennaPetracciWX on Twitter/Facebook, or send an email to jpetracci@wjbf.com. We would also love to see your pictures if you tried this one at home!