As of 7am Thursday: Sky is cloudy with temps in the low 60s. Gradual clearing will take place today with sunshine for the afternoon and highs in the low 70s. Clear and cooler tonight with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine, windy, and cooler for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday in the upper 60s, Saturday highs of 60 and a little warmer Sunday with highs in the low 70s.