A cold front is pushing through the CSRA this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures have dropped into the 70s behind the front, with spots closer to front sitting in the 80s. We also have hazy skies as smoke from Canadian wildfires is being carried across the eastern U.S. Expect hazy sunshine on Friday with below-average temperatures in the mid-80s. We remain dry on Saturday, with highs warming back up to near 90. Showers and storms return to the picture Sunday into next week, with seasonable temperatures.