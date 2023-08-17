Thursday afternoon update: It’s a beautiful day in the CSRA! Northwest flow is driving in drier air, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. The weather will cooperate for the Williston-Elko vs. Barnwell football game, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling to near 80. A fantastic Friday is on tap with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s. Humidity will continue to be in check—not too high nor too low. The nice stretch of dry weather continues through the weekend, with seasonable sunshine. Temperatures climb back to the mid- to upper 90s next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Central U.S. Dangerous heat indices above 105 degrees are possible, so be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the week.