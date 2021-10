As of 5pm Clear skies with a few clouds coming here and there throughout the rest of the evening. Temperatures were in the mid to low 70s today, and temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s, to lower 50s.

We have a VIPIR 6 Alert Day for Thursday due to the potential for heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. The chance for severe weather is low, but we could still see the chance for an isolated severe storm to come through the area.