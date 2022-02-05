Clear, Cool, and Calm, Until Tomorrow Night…

As of 6:30PM Saturday- Over the last couple of days we had a taste of spring with temperatures in the 70s! Yesterday, a cold front came through that brought us showers…and also a cool down. The rest of this weekend will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and lows in the 30s and upper 20s.

We will stay clear for tomorrow morning, but in the afternoon clouds will build. This is all thanks to a low pressure system bubbling off the coast. This will also bring another round of light to moderate showers starting Sunday evening. They will continue throughout the day Monday, staying scattered and light. The rest of the week will be dry, and temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 60s by the middle of the week.