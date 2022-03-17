As of 4:30PM Thursday: A happy Saint Patrick’s day to you all, and a lovely one it’ll be. We have the luck of the Irish on our side, after a severe evening last night. Temperatures will be warmer in the 60s, and skies will be clear until late tonight. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s and lower 50s for tonight, so you may want a jacket if you’re heading out early tomorrow morning.

We have a VIPIR 6 ALERT for Friday night, with a marginal risk for severe weather, and strong storms coming through around 7pm until midnight Saturday morning. We could see heavy rain, damaging winds, and the potential for flooding. Hail risk and tornado risk is low. We have to keep an eye on this as models are inconsistent, so stick with us for updates.