Saturday night update: It’s a cold and clear night tonight, with lows bottoming out near 30 degrees. More of the same on Sunday as we celebrate New Year’s Eve, with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees on Monday as we kick off 2024. There could be a stray shower late Monday as a cold front sweeps through, but most spots will stay dry. We dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday before a disturbance brings more rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s.