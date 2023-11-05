Saturday night update: Temperatures will fall to the mid-30s tonight with strong radiational cooling. There aren’t any alerts in place, but patchy frost is possible. It will be warmer by afternoon, as highs will be in the mid-70s. The quiet weather remains going into much of next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs rebounding to near 80 degrees midweek. Lows will be back in the low 50s. There is a slight chance of showers next Friday, followed by a big cooldown and continued rain chances the following weekend.