GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Grovetown now has free fans available at for residents who may not have a way to beat the heat.

The city started a fan drive a few years back, and now they are able to hand out a fan to whomever may need one this summer. They are NOT taking donations at this time.

More on how to beat the heat:

Just come by the help desk at City Hall located at 103 Old Wrightsboro in Grovetown to inquire about a fan. Please limit one fan per citizen.

Heat indices this weekend will be in the triple digits, click here for more on your Live VIPER 6 Forecast.