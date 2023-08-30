AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is helping residents weather the storm in preparation for Hurricane Idalia and any subsidiary storms our area may receive.
View a list of services below:
- Free sandbags are available today, August 30, to Richmond County residents while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road, and residents can get up to 5 bags.
- Transportation to local shelters Augusta Transit is providing free rides to local shelters, and residents can call 706-821-1721 to schedule a ride.
- Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on the potential threat of severe weather by signing up for the Augusta Emergency Management Agency’s severe weather and hazardous conditions alerting system. Click here to register.