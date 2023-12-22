Dreaming of a white Christmas? Well, pack your bags for a long flight (or car ride if you prefer the scenic route) because most of the U.S. won’t be waking up to a winter wonderland this year, including Augusta, which has yet to experience the magic of a snowy Christmas morning. A white Christmas is officially declared when at least 1 inch of snow blankets the ground.

Average Highs and Overall Trends

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane, shall we? Between 1874 and 2022, Augusta has enjoyed a relatively cool Christmas climate, with an average high of 57 degrees. Remarkably, 73% of these years saw temperatures reaching 50 degrees or higher.

Temperature Extremes

Diving into the climate history, it’s apparent that Augusta’s Christmas weather is a mixed bag. Some years, we’ve cozied up in sweaters, while others felt more like spring days with shorts rather than scarves. In 2015, the heat miser took charge, sending the temperature soaring to a record 81 degrees. On the flip side, in 1983, the snow miser had his say, plunging us into the deep freeze with a morning low of 6 degrees and a high of just 26 degrees. Brrr!!!

Precipitation Patterns

Christmas in Augusta isn’t just about temperature; it’s about whether raindrops will join the celebration. On average, the holiday sees around 0.18 inches of rain. Yet, in 1943, Augusta experienced its wettest Christmas ever, with a drenching 2.83 inches of rain. Measurable precipitation occurred in 39% of the years examined.

While Augusta hasn’t witnessed a white Christmas, a trace of snow graced the city in 2020 and 2004, offering a touch of holiday magic to those lucky enough to witness it. The historical odds of a white Christmas in Augusta are 0.4%.

What to expect this year

Now, let’s unwrap the present—the 2023 Christmas forecast. Brace yourselves, as Santa will be riding in on a soggy sleigh this year! Anticipate mild and rainy conditions, with highs in the mid-60s. Quite the departure from last year, when Jack Frost paid a chilly visit, bringing a morning low of 15 degrees and a high of only 42 degrees.

Whether you’re dreaming of a white Christmas or embracing the clouds and rain, one thing’s certain: the magic of the season is in the air.

Do you have a weather-related topic that you would like to know the science behind? Submit your ideas to mhyatt@wjbf.com.