7PM Friday- Temperatures are chilly already in the mid to upper 40s! Skies are clear for now, but clouds are moving in overnight due to a trough of low pressure. Tomorrow morning will be partly cloudy in the mid 30s. By the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy in the mid 50s. The sun returns on Sunday, but temperatures will be even cooler. Both Sunday and Monday morning will be below freezing.

The week will start out sunny and dry, but cloud cover returns Tuesday with slight rain chances until Friday.

Temperature wise for Friday, low temperatures will drop to the mid 20s and stay that way through Christmas weekend. Highs will likely only reach the low 40s. As of now, it looks like it should be dry with a good amount of sunshine. Get ready for a very cold holiday!