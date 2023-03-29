AS OF 3 PM: It’s a beautiful sunny day across the CSRA, with below-average temperatures in the 60s. Going into tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow for radiational cooling to take place. This will allow temperatures to plummet to the upper 30s to near 40 for most locations. However, rural areas could dip into the mid-30s, which could result in patchy frost. Tomorrow will be another fantastic day, with sunshine all around and highs in the lower 70s. Another chilly night is on tap with lows in the 40s. It will be a warm and dry end to March, with temperatures soaring into the 80s on Friday. A cold front sweeps through on Saturday, bringing showers and storms. Right now, the severe weather threat is low, but we will continue to monitor the trends. There will be non-thunderstorm winds with gusts up to 30 mph. We dry out on Sunday before more showers and storms arrive for the first week of April. Right now, it is too early to say whether or not we will have severe weather. Temperatures will be near or above average in the 70s and 80s.