Monday Evening Forecast: It was a beautiful, sunny day! Tuesday morning will be chilly with low to upper 50s across the CSRA under clear skies. We’ll have another sunny afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will stay below average all week long, with upper 70s in the forecast this weekend. Humidity will also stay low, just in time for the first day of Fall this Saturday!

Speaking of this weekend, an area of low pressure could form off our coast that could either bring us a lot of rain, or no rain at all. There is still uncertainty with the forecast, but as of now, leaning towards not much rain. Giving Friday-Sunday just a 20% chance. There will likely be changes to the forecast over the weekend, including the temperatures. Stay with us for the latest!