Monday Evening Update:

After a brief break from the clouds earlier today, they have already moved back in. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect a chilly Tuesday morning with clouds continuing to increase. Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid 60s, and by the evening it will be overcast. Brief light showers are possible, but the better chance of rain will come overnight into Wednesday morning.

There is a good chance of scattered light showers on and off on Wednesday along with the overcast skies. Highs will only be in the low 60s. There will still be rain chances on Thursday and Friday as well, with rain staying light and scattered. Highs will be a bit warmer by then, but not due to much sunshine. Skies will stay very cloudy over the next few days, but we’ll be back to sunshine on Saturday. This weekend looks great!