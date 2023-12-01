Thursday night update: A chilly night ahead, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next weather maker. Our eyes turn to a low pressure with an attached frontal boundary to our west that will be the focus of rain on Friday. A secondary low will push northeast from the gulf and bring us a greater chance of heavier rain on Saturday. We can’t rule out a rumble or two of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Showers linger Sunday morning, followed by clearing in the afternoon. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible through Sunday. Temperatures will top out near 70 degrees the few days before falling back into the 50s next week. Skies will be mostly sunny next week.