Thursday Morning Update:

Happy Thanksgiving! The holiday is starting out chilly in the mid 30s to low 40s. Skies are mostly sunny without any rain. As we go into the afternoon, clouds will increase with temperatures only climbing into the low 60s. By tonight, it will be mostly cloudy as we get ready for some light rain overnight. The chance of rain is only 20% for early Friday morning with temperatures falling into the low 40s. The rain will end by late Friday morning with temperatures rising into the low to mid 60s.

This weekend will be partly cloudy and cool. It will be dry until Sunday evening. That’s when we’ll have another slight chance of rain until Monday morning. Next week will be pretty dry with the main focus being the temperatures. Our lows will likely be in the low 30s, with upper 20s not out of the question.