Chilly temperatures tonight! Lows in the 30s – What to expect

High pressure moves in and under clear skies, we’ll see widespread 30s across the CSRA. It’s been a lovely day, just very windy. Winds will die down tonight, this will allow for the chilly temperatures. Frost Advisory for the Northern CSRA as Lows will be in the middle 30s! Sunny and cool for Thursday and Friday. Clouds increase quickly Friday afternoon ahead on a storm system to our West. That system will be here by Saturday with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll have more on this system coming up.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 39 (Middle 30s Northern CSRA)

Thursday: Sunny and cool (Not as windy). High: 70

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Low: 40

Friday: Sunny through mid morning, then increasing clouds. High: 76

Saturday: Scattered Showers and thunderstorms. High: 74 Rain chance: 80%

Sunday: Sunny. High: 78