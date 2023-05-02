It’s another sunny day across the CSRA, with temperatures below-average in the lower 70s. Lake wind advisories and wind advisories are in effect for portions of the CSRA through this evening. Gusty winds could approach 40 mph. Red flag warnings are in effect through this evening for western portions of the CSRA. Low relative humidity and strong winds are leading to an increased fire danger. Winds diminish overnight but continue to be breezy through tomorrow. Expect a chilly start to your Wednesday with morning lows in the upper 40s. Sunshine and breezy winds are expected, with afternoon highs in the lower 70s. We do see continued dry weather for the remainder of the week, with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s. Showers and storms return this weekend and into next week, with temperatures climbing to the 80s.