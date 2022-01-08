Chilly & Sunny Saturday, Rain Tomorrow

As of 8AM Saturday- Good Saturday morning! The day is starting out chilly, with some spots below freezing. The wind chill is making it feel like the 20s outside. Skies are clear, and will stay that way through the early afternoon. Clouds will build later today ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will swing through tomorrow, starting around 6PM. It will move quickly, but will produce some gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Light to moderate rain will take place late Sunday into early Monday morning. Rainfall totals will be between 0.25-0.75 inches. Behind the front is much colder air that will move in. The highs to start next week will be in the 40s and lows will be in the 20s. The cold won’t last for long though- temperatures will return to the 60s by the end of the week. Next weekend will be our next chance of rain.