Sunday night update: A cold front pushed through earlier, and drier air is settling in. Expect decreasing clouds with colder temperatures tonight in the mid-40s. Mostly sunny skies on Monday will allow temperatures to return to above-average readings in the lower 70s. We begin to see cooler air push in on Tuesday, with highs near 60 degrees. A stronger cold front sweeps through Tuesday night, and much colder air filters in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 50s, and overnight lows will be near to slightly below freezing. It will be breezy on Monday and Wednesday, with gusts up to 25 mph. The next round of precipitation moves in next Sunday.