9 PM: It’s going to be chilly tonight, but not as cold as last night. Temperatures will bottom out near 40 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The weather will cooperate on Presidents’ Day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. Tuesday brings a chance of isolated showers with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Record high temperatures are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance of isolated showers on Thursday along with breezy conditions. Temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a brief cooldown to the upper 50s next Saturday before temperatures warm back above average to the 70s and 80s going into the following week. There is a chance of isolated showers from Saturday through the following Tuesday.