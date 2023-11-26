Saturday night update: A quiet night is on tap as high pressure remains in control. It will be chilly, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s. Showers move back in Sunday afternoon as a low pressure and frontal boundary approach the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Showers dissipate after midnight with lingering clouds. A cold front sweeps through on Monday, ushering in drier air. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Cold air spills south Monday night, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s. Another front follows this on Tuesday morning, with lows Tuesday night in the mid-20s and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Nighttime lows moderate back to the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday night and highs in the mid-50s to near 60. The next chance of rain is next Friday into the following weekend.