As of 7PM Friday- It has been a lovely day! Fall is definitely here, with a 20 degree temperature drop from this time yesterday. Even cooler air will move in tomorrow, with upper 40s and low 50s in the morning. It will be a sunny Saturday with very low humidity. On Sunday, another cold front will move in. A line of showers will impact us in the evening with some heavy rainfall. Sunday will be a warmer day, in the upper 80s, but then we will cool back down next week to the upper 70s.

Expect dry conditions with sunny skies next week. Sometime between late Thursday-Saturday, we could have some tropical rainfall depending on where Tropical Depression Nine makes landfall in Florida. This system could potentially strengthen to a major hurricane. Stay with us all of next week for updates.