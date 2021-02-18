Chilly, rainy tonight…clearing for Friday. – What to expect

Low pressure moves to our East and will take the rain with it by Friday morning. Chilly, breezy and raw conditions tonight, still look for areas of rain and steady temperatures. I do not expect any more severe weather as the threat is over. However, we still have a Flash Flood WATCH for parts of the CSRA until 7AM Friday. Slow clearing for Friday with some afternoon sun. Sunshine returns for the weekend, however we’ll keep it on the cool side with Highs in the 50s.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir 6 Alert Tonight: Periods of rain and scattered showers. Any more rainfall could cause some flooding concerns, breezy and chilly. Low 40 Rain chance: 80%

Friday: Morning clouds with a few showers, slow clearing during the day. High 52. Rain chance 20%

Friday night: Clear and cold. Low 29

Saturday: Sunny. High 52

Sunday: Sunny. High 57