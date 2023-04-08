AS OF 9 PM: The dreary weather continues tonight as rain showers push through the CSRA. Some locations have picked up nearly 5 inches of rain over the past 2 days! Additional rain totals of a quarter to half of an inch are possible, with locally higher amounts to the southeast. The wedge of cold air continues to stick around, bringing chilly temperatures in the 40s. Thankfully, the forecast for the Masters and Easter Sunday is looking much better with clearing skies. Temperatures will be warmer in the lower 60s with breezy NE winds. High pressure builds overhead the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Rain and storms return during the second half of the week, with temperatures in the 70s.