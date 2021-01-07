Chilly rain moves in tonight, giving us a wet, raw Friday. – What to expect

Rain and periods of showers expected tonight. Some rain will be heavy at times, temperatures will hold in the 40s with breezy conditions. Low pressure rides over us on Friday, this will give us a breezy, chilly day with areas of drizzle. Temperatures in the 40s will fall into the upper 30s by late day. We’ll see big improvements by Saturday as sunshine will return for the weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Rain and showers, some heavy rain likely. Breezy. Low 39 Rain chance 100%

Friday: Rain and showers early, then areas of drizzle. Cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 45 (Temperatures falling into the upper 30s by afternoon) Rain chance 80% AM 40% PM

Friday Night: Cloudy, breezy…skies clear late. Low 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 54

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 55