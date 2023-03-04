8 PM: High pressure is in control, which means dry air is present. Clear skies will allow for radiational cooling tonight as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. With plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the lower 70s, Sunday will be another lovely, spring-like day. The week ahead begins dry, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s on Tuesday, ahead of a dry cold front that will bring cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. With highs falling into the upper 60s on Wednesday, the cooling trend begins. Wednesday night sees the first of a few showers that will usher in an unsettled weather pattern that will persist into next weekend.