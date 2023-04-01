AS OF 9 PM: A cold front delivered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and into the early afternoon. There were a few stronger storms, but thankfully nothing severe. Rainfall amounts ranged from a trace to nearly 1 inch.

Wind and lake wind advisories remain in effect for parts of the CSRA until midnight. Winds from the southwest could gust up to 40 mph.

On Sunday, we get a brief dry spell as high pressure returns. The first week of April sees the start of an unsettled weather pattern, with the potential for showers on Monday and thunderstorms later in the week. It is still too early to say whether or not there will be severe weather. The temperatures will be warm in the 70s and 80s through Thursday, but then take a tumble to the 60s going into next weekend.