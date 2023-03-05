8 PM: Another chilly night is in store for the CSRA as temperatures drop to the lower 40s under mostly clear skies. The week ahead begins dry, with temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures climb into the mid-80s on Tuesday, ahead of a dry cold front that will bring cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Wednesday is the last dry day of the week, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Thursday sees the first of a few showers and much cooler temperatures in the lower 60s. The greatest chance of rain comes on Friday, with scattered showers and temperatures in the lower 60s. Dry and warmer conditions return for the following weekend. Winter-like temperatures return the following week.