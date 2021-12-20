Chilly Next Two Days, Rain Tomorrow.

As of 7AM Monday- Today is starting out much cooler than yesterday, sitting in the 30s and 40s. We have a few high clouds in the sky, and overall it will be a partly cloudy day. High pressure is over us, keeping things cool and dry. Today’s highs will only reach the low 50s. More clouds on the way tonight as a low pressure system approaches from the Gulf. Expect chilly and rainy conditions for Tuesday morning. Drizzle and light rain showers will take place all day tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain is possible, but no severe weather is expected. A few showers will linger into early Wednesday morning as well, but the rest of the day will be nice.

For the rest of the week, we will have a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will go back to above average. On Christmas, the high will near 70 degrees.