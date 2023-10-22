Sunday Evening Update:

It was a sunny Sunday with only some wispy clouds that have streamed in all the way from Tropical Storm Norma in Mexico! We had a dry cold front come through which is bringing in cooler and drier air. Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the mid 40s after being a bit warmer over the past few days. Expect a chilly start to Monday but a mostly sunny and comfortable afternoon, reaching the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be even colder, with low temperatures from the upper 30s to low 40s. I am still not expecting a frost, but we will be close to it. Temperatures will quickly warmup after this, with lows into the mid 50s by the middle of the week. Highs will hover around the 80 degree mark from this Wednesday, all the way into next week. No rain in the forecast for the next several days to come.