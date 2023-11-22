Wednesday night update: Drier and colder air is spilling south in the wake of a cold front that brought the CSRA showers and storms. Expect temperatures to start out in the upper 30s on Thanksgiving Day and then warm into the low 60s. We will see increasing clouds going into the afternoon. Our next weather maker is a system moving across the southeastern U.S. that will spark spotty showers on Black Friday. So if you are headed outside to do some holiday shopping, be sure to have the rain gear handy. High temperatures will rise into the mid-60s. Going into the weekend, we have a brief break from the unsettled weather on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers move back in Sunday night as a cold front approaches. The front sweeps through next Monday, ushering in much colder air for the remainder of next week, with lows near freezing and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The next chance of rain is next Friday.