Sunday Evening Update:

Scattered light showers are ongoing and will continue until around 11pm. Overnight, we could see some fog develop with temperatures staying in the low 40s with some spots falling into the upper 30s. There won’t be any rain on Monday, and there will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be cool with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Clear skies will last the majority of the week with rain returning Friday through Sunday. Those will be mostly cloudy days with the on and off showers. The main story this week though is the cold, as our low temperatures will be plummeting. We will be right around the freezing mark on Tuesday morning and will go all the way down into the mid 20s on Wednesday morning. This could likely be our first hard freeze of the season. Thursday morning will still be freezing as well, but more so in the low 30s.