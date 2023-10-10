Monday Evening Update:

Augusta Bush Field dropped to 39 degrees this morning! On average, our first sub 40 degree day is October 25th, so the cold air moved in two weeks earlier than normal. Usually, we are still in the mid 50s for this time of the year, which will be the case again starting Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will be our last day with below average temperatures, sunshine, and dry conditions. The forecast will be changing drastically mid week!

Expect upper 40s, breezy winds, and clear skies when headed out the door Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be warm and sunny, reaching around 80 degrees. Clouds will increase at night as we will have a cold front just to our north, but it will stay dry. On Wednesday, tropical moisture will move in from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing rain chances to 60%. Rain chances will stay this way through Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a potential wedge setup. This will keep high temperatures cooler, struggling to reach the 70 degree mark. However, clouds and rain help keep our low temperatures warmer, with upper 50s to around 60 degrees expected.

Skies will clear out over the weekend with another big cooldown next week!